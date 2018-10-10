Movie On mental Illness “Beautiful Mind” Premieres on Oct.12

Another movie from the stables of Zylofon Arts Fund will be premiered this weekend.

The movie, 'Beautiful Mind,' produced by Saber Philms will show at Eusbett Cinema in Kumasi on 12th and 13th October, 2018.

It will also be premiered concurrently live on www.zylofonview.com, Ghana’s Premier Online Cinema.

The film tells the story of how a man’s world is turned upside down when he starts exhibiting signs of mental illness – the struggles, hardships and survival of a mad man lies in his ‘Beautiful Mind.’

Zylofon Arts Fund aims to bring some excitement to movie lovers by introducing latest Ghanaian movies on the market.

As part its objectives and brand promise, ZAF has collaborated with top Ghanaian producers to bring out great content that would promote and elevate the Ghanaian movie industry.