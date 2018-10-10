I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that he has not spoken to his father for twelve years now.

According to him, his father did not take care of him because he took the path to be a musician while he was a kid.

To him, he feels his father cannot approach or talk to him because his dad feels what he did to him in the past was not right.

The afrobeat singer mentioned that he represents Africa and he intends to take his music very far like his label boss Stonebwoy is doing.

The young and energetic vocalist has had a great career so far after hitting the limelight last year.

His breakthrough single, titled 'Na You' featuring his label boss Stonebwoy propelled him to the top, winning the 'Unsung' category award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.