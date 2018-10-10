Beauty Bowl Opens East Legon Branch

One of Accra’s fast-growing premier beauty salons, Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa, has opened its East Legon branch, with the promise of providing quality customer service.

The new salon, which comes with state-of-the-art equipment and located along the boundary road near Noble House, is set to provide a wide range of services that meet international standards.

Among the services to be offered at Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa’s East Legon branch are barbering, facial treatment, body massage, pedicure and manicure, jacuzzi and skin & hair treatment.

London-trained Ghanaian beautician, Anita Commey, is the founder and chief executive officer of Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the short but colourful launch ceremony on Sunday, October 7, Mrs. Commey explained that “Beauty Bowl has been there for the past five years and we want to meet the needs of clients.”

Touching the premier salon and spa’s expansion to East Legon, she said, “…So we are here in East Legon now so they can all experience most of the things Beauty Bowl is doing for the people in Dansoman.”

Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa commenced operations five years ago in Dansoman, where it currently has two branches.

The quality of services being offered by Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa which appears to be fast gaining much ground in Ghana’s beauty industry are comparable to ones being provided by the likes of First Choice, Chris Elle, among others.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, who graced the ceremony, attested to quality of services being offered by Beauty Bowl Salon & Spa.