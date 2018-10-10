Shatta Jabs Prince Tsegah Over “Media Tired Of Him” Comment

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is brushing off comments that the media is tired of him because of his controversies.

To him, he finds it difficult to comprehend how the media can be tired of him and still talk about him.

The controversial singer was reacting to entertainment pundit and host of ‘You Say Watin’, Prince Tsegah, who said he is of the strong conviction that Ghana’s media is tired of Shatta Wale.

According to Mr Tsegah, the artiste’s constant attacks of other artistes and inconsistent posture, seem to have made him lose some friends in the media.

Reacting to the comments in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, the ‘Freedom’ hit singer said: “Me I want to eat so if I don’t create any controversy, how can I eat?”

“Nobody should watch Shatta Wale and say I don’t respect…” he said and stressed that the media “should understand that this how the job is done.”

He jabbed that, the media say they are tired of him but “you guys are still talking about me.”

“When we are in this industry, people should understand that these things are bound to happen,” the artiste, who is set to launch his latest album, Reign, on October 13, said.

An unrepentant Shatta Wale warned that, if the media say they are tired of him, he will go to social media to do his promotions and business because that platform is cheaper.

While some media practitioners have criticised Shatta Wale for insulting and disrespecting them, the musician defended that all his attacks and utterances are just part of the game.

He noted that, after attacking the people, he later sees them and chats with them.

“People should understand the job…I joke about other musicians…I can’t be like Sarkodie, I can’t be like Stonebwoy, I can’t be like Samini…I know how to make money,” he said to buttress his point.

“The media are failing to understand that as a musician, there are means and ways to make money,” he said and added that musicians are born to be controversial and people and “should understand me.”

Shatta Wale, however, promised that “if the media can support my ‘Reign’ album from now to next year…I will buy [them] three cars.”