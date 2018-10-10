I Still Can’t Believe Ebony Is Gone – Mzbel

Singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says she has missed late dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns.

She told Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show on Tuesday that, in her leisure times she watches videos of Ebony Reigns and American singer, Rihanna.

Mzbel eulogised Ebony, saying she knew what showbiz meant when it came to stage performances and handling critics.

Singer Mzbel and presenter Ohemaa Woyeje

She added that Ebony remembered her of her budding days as a musician.

“She reminds me of myself when I was up and coming. It’s nice to be doing something you have the passion for. I like her and I miss her a lot. When I’m home, I watch videos of Ebony and Rihanna because they have similar lifestyles,” she said.

Ebony was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother on February 8.

Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash. She was laid to rest on March 24 at the Osu Cemetary.