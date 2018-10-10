Let’s Not Lose Our Identity To Foreign Culture – RTP Local Newscaster Urges

2018 RTP local newscaster of the year, Bonohene Baffour Awuah has urged Ghanaians not to forget who they are and what

distinguishes them from other people that is our language.

Baffour revealed he will start a nationwide tour of various schools to help school children understand the need to value our local languages.

He justified the move is to inculcate into the next generation the confidence to bodly speak any of our local languages to share ones thoughts if they’re unable to speak English.

He explained many people would rather keep mute than share an intelligent idea because they cannot speak English.

According to him, people who speak our various local languages in public are not given respect because there’s a stereotype that they are not intelligent. This he said was the reason why many parents are now preventing their kids from speaking local language.

He said an Institution like the Ghana Education Service is failing to prioritise the study of our local languages in our schools but are rather encouraging that school children study of French.

“French and English are important languages. But it’s unfortunate our kids can no longer express themselves in our local languages. What does that say about us as a people?”

“We must understand that our culture, that is, food, language and others gives us recognition globally and this attracts tourists” He said

He has however questioned the existence of a culture ministry and it’s roles since it is doing very little to promote the study of culture in our schools.

The Agoo tv morning show host said it is sad how Ghanaian parents are forgoing our rich culture.

He urged that the youth to show interest in know the Ghanaian culture because it distinguishes us from the rest of the world.

Speaking to Nana Kwabena Agyare in an exclusive interview, the RTP Newscaster of the year(Local language) expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported him through his career.