Lady Jay, Efya, Others To Rock “Magic Dream” Anniversary

International songstress, Lady Jay, will lead a pack of top and enterprising artistes, to grace the one-year anniversary of Magic Dream, at the Zen Garden on Friday, October 12, 2018.

The event, put together by Wahala Entertainment, is to offer friends, families and fans the opportunity to have fun and socialize with business partners and clients.

The exclusive venue, located at Labone, is not only for good food and music, but a serene atmosphere to share ideas.

Supporting Lady Jay are Efya, Yaa Yaa, Ria Boss, Rosel, Josh Blakk and Wavy the Creator.

The event, would be backed by live band music from Villy and the Extreme Volumes, supported by the resident band, the Dynamics.

Last year was just memorable, and this year should be on the minds of patrons, that the place to be is Zen Garden.

When it comes to watching exclusive performances, there is no ideal relaxing place like Zen Garden.

The unique flora, ambiance and professional conduct of waiters makes patrons always come back.

This Friday night is a special one and Lady Jay and her friends have promised to make it very special and magical.