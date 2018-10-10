Video: DJ Sly Drops "Gyae Dede” Ft. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyaki

DJ Sly 'The Unstoppable' has finally dropped the official music video for his latest, titled "Gyae Dede".

'Gyae dede' is popular terminology denoting the phrase 'empty barrels make the most noise'.

In his latest, DJ Sly recruited VVIP's Zeal and young musician Miyaki for vocal support.

Produced by Mobeatz, the Afrobeats song comes with a video featuring party scenes and directed by Lex MacCarthy Tyron.

Enjoy the full video below.

