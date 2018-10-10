Don Cliff Set To Drop New Hit “Fall In Love” ft. Ahkan

Don Cliff, ready to release another single 'Fall In Love'.

This release comes as a surprise for his ardent followers on his birthday which is Friday, October 12.

The Nigerian Atlanta based artiste announced the yet to be released project which features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame on Instagram.

'Fall In Love' is a mid-tempo Afrobeats produced by Paris Beatz and mastered by award winning music producer Possi Gee.

On this tune, the 'Amina' crooner Ahkan displayed his fantastic vocals on the melodious instrumental.

The Happy Day Entertainment act in response to why he featured Ahkan among other artistes said 'the Ruff N Smooth brand is a group that he has followed for years, honestly they made Afro-pop music known in Africa before Nigerians began to record the genre and fall in love too is Afro Pop which working with Ahkan will make the song a banger.'