Multichoice Talent Factory Academy launched in Nigeria

The maiden edition of MultiChoice Africa’s academy for filmmakers in West Africa has been launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

The launch was held on October 8, 2018 at the MultiChoice Office in Nigeria.

Twenty (20) filmmakers from West Africa (4 from Ghana) were selected based on their industry related qualifications and skills, as well as their passion to narrate Africa's unique stories.

This was the official launch of the academy which has already started training for the 20 students since they got to the house on October 1, 2018.

In all, 60 hopefuls were chosen from across Africa for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTF).

The candidates were chosen after shortlisting candidates from over 3,000 entries from 13 countries in Africa.

This was followed by a rigorous interview and adjudication process by a group of film and television industry experts and regional Academy Directors.

The students who were selected from Ghana are Edmund Kobby Asamoah, Henry Konadu Denkyira, Irene Dumevi Yaamoakoa and Patience Esiawonam Adisenu.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture (Ghana) – Dr Ziblim Iddi with the 4 reps from Ghana

MultiChoice Africa is taking care of the students' tuition and accommodation.

They will also pay the students stipends for the one-year duration of their training in Lagos.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

Famed Nigerian film director and producer Femi Odugbemi, will spearhead the West Africa MTF Academy hub in Nigeria.

During the programme, MTF Academy students will produce television and film content that will be aired on our local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform.

Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport will be available to air their works so as to reach African audiences on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

In attendance at the launch of the West Africa chapter of the MTF were the Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture and Ghana’s, Steve Ayorinde, Deputy Minsiter for Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi.

Others were the Corporate Affairs Manager of Multichoice Ghana, Nii Armah Dagadu and the Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe.