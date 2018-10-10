Video: Pastor Chris Dances “shaku” @ His Daughter’ Wedding

The founder and head pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome couldn't hide his joy as he showed off his shaku shaku moves during the ceremony where he gave his daughters hand in marriage.

Over the weekend, Philip Frimpong, a Ghanaian and Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, the daughter of Pastor Chris were joined in holy matrimony. The ceremony was officiated by popular televangelist Benny Hinn and attended by the crÃ¨me de la cream of society.

The one whose joy remains unparalleled is the father of the bride. And Pastor Chris did steal the show with his classical display of the shaku shaku dance. He is truly a Nigerian at heart. WATCH VIDEO HERE: