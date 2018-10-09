I Met ‘Maame Water’ Last Sunday – Rev. Obofuor

The Founder and Head Pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofuor said that he was taken into the ocean by the 'Holy Spirit' to meet 'Maame Water'.

According to him, God led his spirit into a deep ocean last Sunday to see 'Maame water' during their meeting.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rev. Obofuor is heard delivering a sermon at his church stating that;

"God led my spirit to one of 'maame water's' meeting deep in the ocean, it was last Sunday evening, the number of people who attended the meeting was enormous and no church has ever seen that much crowd."

He added that "no one would really comprehend what 'maame water' says except those who live and work with her, because she sounds like a sea wave."

Although he revealed some really dark and deep secrets about the 'maame water kingdom',he advised that people should practised a morally upright living. Watch video below: