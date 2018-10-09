Most women look like Monkeys –Afia Schwarzenegger (Video)

Ghanaian Television personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has asserted that most Ghanaian women look like monkeys.

In what looked like a comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger who was tasked to introduce one of the performers on stage at the Ghana Music Awards UK said men are deceiving women and women are afraid to deceive them too.

“You know men of 2018 they rent a car, come to your house, pose like a big boy, take you to bed, fuck you and the next time you meet them is at the bus station “, she said in a video captured by Attractivemustapha.com

The actress who irritated the house with all her jokes which nearly led to a spectator beating her then advised women in the auditorium to employ a make-up artiste when they are going out because most of them looks like monkeys.

“ Men are deceiving us so this is how we have to do it , if you want to go out employ a makeup artiste because you know most of us look like monkeys“.

