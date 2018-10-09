Zylofon Arts Fund to premiere Second Movie Titled “Beautiful Mind” On 12th & 13th October

Zylofon Arts Fund is poised to bring some excitement to movie lovers by introducing the latest Ghanaian movies onto the market.

As part of its objectives and brand promise, ZAF has collaborated with top Ghanaian Producers to bring out great contents that would promote and elevate our Ghanaian movie industry.

The first movie that was jointly premiered by ZAF is the movie titled Koborlor, coming next is “Beautiful Mind” produced by SABER PHILMS supported by Zylofon Arts Fund and will be premiered on 12th and 13th October, 2018 at Eusbett Cinema in Sunyani.

check out the synopsis captured by Attractivemustapha.com below

Beautiful Mind

A man's world is turned upside down when he starts exhibiting signs of mental illness. The struggles, hardships and survival of a madman lie in his Beautiful Mind.

It would be concurrently premiered live on www.zylofonview.com, Ghana's Premier Online Cinema.

Attractivemustapha.com