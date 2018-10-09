modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrity

Learn How To Use Cutlery – Fans Blast Moesha Boduong

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Being a celebrity has its perks though but the evils of it lurking at the very heart of social media. Just imagine Moesha can't even enjoy her meal in peace.

The curvy goodness, Moesha Boduong's vacation in Geneva, Switzerland turned sour when her followers on Instagram noticed her naivetÃ©s concerning matters at the dinner table.

She shared pictures and a video of her enjoying a sumptuous meal. She captioned it saying, 'Who is hungry?' This innocent move turned into a living nightmare as her followers came for blood.

Some shared pieces of advice to her:

Others came or her:

The slay queen, unfortunately, could not slay at her dinner table too. The pressure to impress other dinners was undoubtedly too strong for her to use the natural cutlery God gave her (her fingers).

A little humour can go a long way:

Hopefully, this episode doesn't myrrh her vacay and hope she learns a lesson and dines alone next time. SWIPE TO WATCH VIDEO HERE:

body-container-line