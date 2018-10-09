Sarkodie Endorses Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has earned the admiration of many Ghanaian music lovers since he first burst onto the scene a couple of years ago and he appears to have caught the eye (and ears) of rapper Sarkodie as well.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Sarkodie praised Kuami Eugene for his rise and added that the singer will “stay relevant for a very long time.”

The pair recently featured together on Wendy Shay’s new song Psalm 35 and are rumoured to be working on a song together.

Kuame Eugene has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the music industry with a number of recent hits including ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Boom Bang Bang’ and ‘Adwenfi’

His song ‘Wish me well’ is a certified favourite of fans and has been on the #CitiCountdown for the last six weeks.

He was also named 'Best New Artiste' and 'Highlife Artiste of the Year' at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).