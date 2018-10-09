Please Forget My Past And Play My Gospel Songs – Lord Paper

Controversial musician, Lord Paper is pleading with the public to accept his decision to shift from secular to gospel, as he has resolved to eschew profanity.

The artiste born Michael Takyi-Frimpong, says even though he has decided to denounce the negativity he first brought into the music scene, people still think otherwise.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, he revealed that some people, including radio stations, have refused to play his gospel songs.

He claims the situation is so bad that his manager had to fight someone at a radio station in Kumasi because, he was described as a ‘p*rn star’.

While he says he has “not been called by God,” Lord Paper emphasized that he is a new man and is appealing to the public to accept his new personality.

Quizzed on his sudden shift from secular to gospel, the North Kaneshie-based musician revealed that his mother stepped in to whip him in line.

“It was a discussion between me and my mum. She likes my music,” he said. Lord Paper added that his mother said, ‘your message is positive but you are not portraying that kind of positivity in you to people so you need to do something about it’.”

Following the advice, Lord Paper said he decided to do something about that negative image by incorporating some gospel into his songs.

According to him, his mother has listened and seen all his music videos and “she was disappointed,” when she saw the Awurama video.

“She was like ‘what is going on. I know you want to do music but is this how you want to portray yourself to people…I didn’t bring you up like this’,” he said.

Lord Paper, who says he doesn’t smoke nor drink, wants “to cut off the nudity which is not my brand.”

The musician, who says he takes his music inspiration from musicians like Daddy Lumba and the late Daasebre Gyamenah, is out with a new song ‘Fame Ye’.