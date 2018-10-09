Ghana, Nigeria Students Begin Training In film & TV Production

The academy for the Multichoice Talent Factory in West Africa officially opened its doors to the 20 selected trainees from Nigeria and Ghana .

Activities for the talent factory officially commenced in the West African region of the project on Monday, October 8, 2018.

The 20 trainees from Nigeria and Ghana have begun their 12-month training programme at the academy.

According to the academy regional director, Femi Odugbemi , the 20 trainees will be provided with the skillset to ignite their passion, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

"These talented creatives will have the opportunity to know how to make films and tell stories while actually making films and telling stories," Femi Odugbemi said.

Continuing, Odugbemi said, "The talented creatives that will go through the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy will be primed as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa's creative film and television industry. As Academy Director, I will be preparing these candidates as future business owners who will in turn, play their own part in building the economy around the industry. It's time that we not only reap the rewards of high-end quality TV and film products, but we also equally benefit from the investments behind the lens.' Experts in film industry expect a lot from trainees - Steve Ayorinde

The Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honourable Steve Ayorinde has said the 20 selected trainees for the Multichoice Talent Factory owe a lot to the stakeholders in the film industry, who are expecting a lot from them.

Femi Odugbemi, Steve Ayorinde, Dr Idris Ziblim, John Ugbe (Strategic Outcomes Limited)

Ayorinde said this at the launch of the academy on Monday, October 8, 2018 on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The commissioner also commended MultiChoice Nigeria for giving the young Nigerians and Ghanaians selected from across the country an opportunity to understand the business of film production.

'What MultiChoice did deserves huge commendation and these 20 students should consider themselves lucky. They need to acknowledge the fact that stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and across the continent expect a lot from them and the students on their part should make good use of this opportunity given to them' Ayorinde said.

In the same vein, Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Idris Ziblim, congratulated the 20 selected students of the maiden edition of the MTF and charged them to be committed to learning as this is a life changing opportunity.