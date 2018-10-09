Prince Tsegah Blasts Shatta Wale

Entertainment critic, Artist Manager and host of ‘You Say Watin’, Prince Tsegah, are of the strong conviction that Ghana’s media is tired of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

According to him, the dancehall artiste’s constant attacks of other artistes and inconsistent posture seem to have made him lose some friends in the media.

Mr Tsegah’s conviction follows Shatta Wale’s description of his colleagues, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy as hypocrites.

According to Shatta Wale, the two artistes know the situation on the ground but they pretend not to be aware of what music means.

The controversial dancehall artiste indicated that ever since Sarkodie came into the music industry, he has never helped any artiste.

But Prince Tsegah believes that these comments by Shatta Wale are simply a ploy to get more hype for his new ‘Reign’ album which will be released on October 13.

He said, “Shatta needs some small (sic) ‘talkability’ and therefore needs to be in the news” because of his new album.

“The media,” Mr Tsegah believes, “is tired of him…the media is not talking about his new album,” and he, therefore, is devising means to be relevant.

He advised the ‘Kakai’ hit singer to work on his relationship with the media because “you can’t go running people down,” and expect them to talk about him.

Prince Tsegah said he still finds it astonishing that Shatta Wale hasn’t really responded to the numerous allegations levelled against him by Stonebwoy.

“I want to believe that he is inconsistent,” Mr Tsegah said.

“It was predicted that Shatta Wale will die….I don’t think it is physical death maybe it is career death…the euphoria around Shatta has gone low,” he noted.

While he noted that Shatta Wale recently pulled a mammoth crowd in Nima, in Accra, the media has conspicuously been quiet about it. “Shatta wale is still strong on the ground.”