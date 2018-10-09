I Prefer Nigerian Video Directors To Ghanaian - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot his music videos.

According to him, their works will not take him beyond the shores of the country.

'If you shoot a video in Ghana the video will only be shown in Ghana, they are very good but where are their videos getting us to, they are not helping us and they don't like travelling".

He made this revelation in an interview with Arnold Elavanyo on vibes in 5.

'I won't pay $20,000 for a video while I know that, it won't even show on MTV Base, they should come so that I show them the way".

The Zylofon media artiste , however, went on to explain why he decided to shoot his music video with foreign directors.

"I paid for the Nigerian director because I know the market I want to enter and they have the market already, it's like buying a form and getting admission in the school that's what I did,' Shatta Wale said

'When you are a good artiste, a Nigerian director will follow you and shoot 15 videos free for you because he knows what he is doing, he will get the market but I'm not expecting any Ghanaian director to shoot videos for underground artistes for free, but for someone like me, not because I don't have the money to pay but sometimes they need to sacrifice,' the 'My Level' hitmaker added.

He however stated that, if there is any serious Ghanaian director who want to work with him he is ever ready.

Shatta Wale has been an outspoken artiste throughout his career and does not hesitate to display his material wealth. He has attracted many haters and lovers through this action. Watch Video below: