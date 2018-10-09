Tracy Boakye Reacts To Christina Awuni’s Accusation

Chief Executive Officer of Shakira Movie Production , Tracy Boakye has taken to her Instagram handle to debunked actress Christiana Awuni ‘s accusation that she owes her GH 10,000 cedis for a movie she shot for her.

The actress-cum TV presenter stated in the post sighted by zionfelix.net on her Instagram handle that she does not understand why Christiana Awuni will say she owes her when the particular movie in question was not under her Shakira Movie Production.

“Tracey Boakye Owes 10,000ghc??? . A movie NOT PRODUCED BY @shakira_movie_production ?? How do I owe when I didn’t produce it?…” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

The actress has therefore called the bluff of her colleague actress who more or less started that Tracy will regret she started the movie business of she fails to honor the payment due to her.

The Genesis of this particular matter was when actress Christian Awuni told Zionfelix on his ‘Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix Show’ that three years ago, Tracy Boakye used her as cast for her movie ‘Aka Sima’ but has ever since the production of the money failed to pay her the GH 10,000 cedis she is due as her charge for shooting the movie.

