Naa Belvy Launches Music Career

Miss Tourism Ghana 2014, Belvy Naa Teide Ofori has made history as the first Ghanaian A-list beauty queen to launch a professional music career, while still participating in local and international pageants to keep Ghana on the world stage.

The bold, beautiful, intelligent, versatile and sexy belle won the Miss Tourism Ghana title in 2014 and went ahead to fly the country’s flag high on the wings of the 2017 Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International pageant in China.

She beat over 100 beauties from around the world to be crowned the second runner-up in that competition, which was broadcasted live in several provinces in China and across the globe.

In 2016, she contested in Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant to help promote Ghana’s culture, fashion and the authentic Ghanaian identity.

Naa Belvy, as she wants to be known and called, represented the Greater Accra Region very well and was honoured with the prize for the fourth position.

In her quest to help cement Ghana’s name on the international platform, Naa Belvy left Accra on Sunday, October 7, 2018, for the Philippines to represent Ghana at the 2018 Miss Earth beauty pageant to be staged in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City from October 6 to November 3.

The Miss Earth pageant is an international environmental event that utilises the beauty pageant industry as an effective tool to promote environmental awareness.

Candidates and winners are expected to actively promote and get involved in the preservation of the environment and the protection of Mother Earth.

Before she left for the Philippines on Sunday, Naa Belvy told the press, “I love pageants and music and I am excited to be doing both at this time of my life. I am going to represent Ghana well in the Miss Earth pageant and learn more to be able to mobilise the youth to contribute more to the national efforts to deal with climate change”.

“I encourage the media to do better in the climate change conversation to get all Ghanaians involved in the drive to save the earth from environmental degradation. I will take up a project on ocean cleanliness when I return to Ghana after the Miss Earth pageant,” she said.

“I am also happy to announce the birth of my musical career with the release of my first Extended Play (EP) made up of three powerful songs, “Kiss Me”, “Mi Ke Bo” and “No Parking,” Naa Belvy said with a huge rush of excitement in her silky smooth voice.