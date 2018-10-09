From Dropout To Proprietor, Kwadwo Nkansah Tells His Story

Many are those who hold in high esteem the adage that “education is the only key to success”. But this notwithstanding, others have risen to successful positions in life without education.

One of such individuals, who have defied the adage to become successful, is actor, Kojo Nkansah, affectionately called ‘DJ Lil Win’.

Interestingly, Kwadwo Nkansah, who dropped out of school at Class Six and went through thick and thin to be successful, has established a school at Offinso Ahenekro in the Ashanti region, which was commissioned on Tuesday, September 25.

The actor, in an interview with The Spectator, revealed what accounted for his dropout and apparent decision to establish, Great Minds International School.

Dropout

Kwadwo Nkansah showered praises on his parents for enrolling him into Kwaman L/A Primary School. However, like the saying goes “All hands are not equal.” He was not a brilliant student.

For him, football and comedy, were his hallmark. As a result, he was always called to school anytime his school engaged in sporting activities.

The actor recounted how he failed every promotional term examinations, to the extent that the teachers had to be lenient to him and promote him to the next class.

That, he said continued for some time and upon some introspection into his academic journey, he decided to quit schooling, because he was fed up with being last in class and the mockery associated with it.

After all attempt to improve on his academic performance failed, Kwadwo Nkansah laid down his books, pens, and quit school at Class Six.

He then followed his elder brother to learn his trade as a cobbler, including numerous menial jobs. Kojo later came to Accra to continue the hustle as a petty trader, selling bags amongst others.

Acting

Kojo Nkansah revealed that due to his jovial lifestyle, those in his community told his father that it would be better for him to consider acting.

Against this backdrop, Lil Win boarded a vehicle to Kumasi to see one producer, Jackson K Bentum, following which he was made to go through an audition.

Kwadwo Nkansah was the only one who sailed through the audition of about 800 people. That offered him the opportunity to act in one of their movies, in which he played the role of a gateman and excelled.

Unfortunately, he was not contacted again until he linked up to them after sometime and that was the turning point in his life.

DJ Lil Win

Recounting how he became widely known as, DJ Lil Win, he said, after starring in a movie, ‘Menko Me Busia’ he played a role of a disc jockey for a witch camp.

His assignment was to play music before the witches flew for operations at night and entertained them upon their return.

The actor said the hot song at that time was Castro’s “African Girls”, a song which featured Asamoah Gyan, so he constantly played that song for the witches and said they should call him “DJ Lil Win”.

Interestingly, he said after the movie was released it became his name, and shot him to fame.

School

Kwadwo Nkansah expressed gratitude to God for the wisdom and favour bestowed on him.

He told this paper that his love for kids, widows and the need to dispel the notion that those in the arts industry do not invest wisely, motivated him to establish the school.

According to the actor, if one builds a mansion, it remains his and that of the family, but if the fellow builds a school, it benefits the society and the nation as a whole.

Though he did not have the chance to go beyond Class Six in his educational journey, he felt the need to offer others the opportunity to further their education by building a school at Offinso Ahinkro, which is close to his hometown.

Lil Win disclosed that he has a section in the school where Creative Arts is taught to nurture children with special gifts.

The “Oblogo” hit maker further revealed that it was his dream to establish a Senior High School in his hometown in the not too distant future.

Advice

Kwadwo Nkansah advised his colleagues who are well to do to contribute their quota to the development of their various communities and urged parents to ensure positive upbringing of their children for a better future.