Revealed: Why Kwaw Kese Is Unhappy with BullDog’s Release

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has expressed disappointment with the manner in which the Police handled the murder of his former manager, Fennec Okyere.

According to him, the prime suspect of the murder, Bull Dog, walked free because the Police failed to dig deeper into the case.

Fennec Okyere was gruesomely murdered at the young age of 31 in the year 2014 at his private residence in Spintex, Accra.

Fellow artiste manager Bull Dog was later picked up by the Police as the prime suspect of the crime, after he allegedly previously threatened the deceased before the murder took place.

Bull Dog was, however, set free from all allegations earlier this year by an Accra Central District Court after no evidence was found to implicate him.

Artiste manager, Bull Dog

Speaking on the matter, Kwaw Kese believes his former manager did not get justice, adding that the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) failed to dig deeper into the case.

The rapper said he cannot emphatically point out Bull Dog as guilty of the murder, but said he was unhappy about the way the Police easily let him go.

'It was in the news when they discharged Bulldog who was the prime prospect. They said nobody was coming again. Even the prosecutors were not going to court. I believe our security system is very weak,' Kwaw Kese said on Joy FM's Behind the Fame show on Monday.

'If you are [going to] discharge somebody you have to come out….. I can't say Bulldog is [guilty] but he is the prime suspect so at least the way they dealt with him was not satisfactory.'

He added: 'I'm not ok because the police didn't act right because the first time the thing happened, you did a press [and] the time they released Bulldog there was no press conference. That shows that the police have not done 100% work so they should come back again that is why we are not happy.'