King Promise adjudged the Best Male Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards UK

1 hour ago | Exclusive News

Kwame Obeng-Kwapong
Ghanaian singer Gregory Bortey Newman, known in showbiz circles as King Promise, was on Saturday, 6 October 2018 adjudged the Best Male Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker beat competition from Joe Mettle, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mugeez, Samini, Kumi Guitar, and Afriyie of Wutah.

The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK which was held at Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) is meant to celebrate Ghanaian musicians in the country and in UK.

