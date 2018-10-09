modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
51 minutes ago | General News

Video: Louis Vuitton Lauds Ghana's Chocolate Clothing

Hitz FM | Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah
Chocolate Clothing with Millie de La Valette at Louis Vuitton
Chocolate Clothing with Millie de La Valette at Louis Vuitton

Winner of the maiden edition of the Tailored African Fashion 2018 project, Kwaku Bediako, has received high praise from Louis Vuitton.

The project was organised by the African Fashion Fund in collaboration with Joy FM.

Kwaku Bediako, owner of the Chocolate Clothing brand visited Louis Vuitton, as part of his winning package. He is to familiarise himself with the operations of some luxury brands in Paris.

108201890639 l5hsk8v331 5824473409602 2418107571080

At the renowned French fashion house and luxury retail company, Louis Vuitton Malletier, popularly called Louis Vuitton and shortened LV, Kwaku Bediako was received by the Head of Talent, Millie de La Valette, who was impressed with Chocolate’s men wear.

“Oh my god, this is beautiful,” she said as she admired the Chocolate product, pricing and the production of his clothing.

108201890639 k5frj7u2h1 8849122932646 3049371697525

“We have chocolate silver and chocolate gold and that’s rose gold. The rose gold is very new and it targets those at the top. We are almost done with our factory which should be producing about 5000 pieces for the mass market,” Kwaku Bediako said during the visit.

“I think it is time we have like a Louis Vuitton Africa so we can have people who have the means, look very African yet luxurious,” Chocolate told Millie.

Kwaku Bediako was hopeful that after the visit, “Something certainly might be cooking and from the kind words which show they were super impressed. With what we were doing, the future [is bright].”

108201890640 rvmypcb553 362148363557 9774230328905

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The end justifies the means.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1
body-container-line