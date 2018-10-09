Social Media Set On Fire Over Chris Attoh's Second Marriage

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh is officially married, again!

He tied the knot with his new sweetheart at a private ceremony which took place at North Kaneshie in Accra on Saturday, October 6 .

Attoh's new wife known as Betty is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

This is Chris Attoh's second marriage in 13 months. He first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola happened in 2015 but fell on the rocks in 2017.

His marriage attracted mixed reactions on social media especially Twitter, with many users bashing the 'Single and Married' actor for remarrying within that short period.

Here are some comments from Twitter and Instagram users: