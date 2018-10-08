Shatta Wale Supports Gospel Artist New Song

Dancehall artist has been tagged by many saying he Shatta Wale does not support his colleague artist in the Ghanaian music fraternity. Recently Ghkasa.com saw a tweet from Shatta Wale promoting the new song of William Ramzy Amui, popularly known as Ramzy.

Ramzy, first runner-up in the first edition of music reality show, ‘Stars of the Future’ after deciding to sing gospel following his release from prison in 2017 has expressed gratitude to Shatta Wale for being the first artist to help push his new career as a Gospel artist.

Ghkasa.com gathers that, Ramzy and Shatta were classmates at Winneba Secondary School.

Speaking on Kasapa FM, the former hiplife singer who used to survive on clubbing activities revealed that after he joined the Gospel fraternity, the love from his colleagues seem bad and he believes it’s a bad incident for the industry.

“No Gospel musician has even had the chance to listen to my song not to talk about sharing and passing their comment on it” He lamented.

Ramzy told Kojo Preko that his family had to go through pain because they had to feed him since he couldn’t fend on the food that was been served at NSAWAM.

The musician added that he was again sentenced to 20yrs in prison after being sentenced 10yrs for a crime he knew nothing about.

“I read the bible 4 times during my Ten Years in Prison. After spending 10yrs in prison, the judges added another 20yrs to my sentence”,

He further stated that this qualifies his story to be captured in the bible should it happen that the holy book is to be written again.

The Musician’s recent release dubbed ‘Nka Meye’ is a gospel song which Shatta Movement Boss, Shatta Wale has endorsed by stating that the song is an inspiring one.