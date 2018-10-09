Photos: 8 Best Celebrity Wedding kisses That Got Social Media Talking

Ghanaian celebrities getting married is always news and an interesting topic for discussion for many.

Whenever it comes to the marriage ceremonies, from putting a ring on to dancing, to kissing, everything looks amazing.

Kissing is a special moment for couple where they show their significant others how much they love and cherish them.

Celebrities in Ghana have often let their shyness down and have been caught in hot, passionate kisses. Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who got us in our feels with their unrivalled wedding kisses. 1. Chris Attoh

2.Nana Ama Mcbrown and husband Maxwell

3. Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa

4. Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy



5. Actress cum presnter Naa Ashorkor and husband

6. Actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo and wife Mawuyna

Ow wait ... not this for Dumelo. The next one.



John Dumelo and his wife

7. Rapper Kwaw Kese and wife



8.Actress Bibi Bright and husband

