1 hour ago | Celebrity

Photos: 8 Best Celebrity Wedding kisses That Got Social Media Talking

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Ghanaian celebrities getting married is always news and an interesting topic for discussion for many.

Whenever it comes to the marriage ceremonies, from putting a ring on to dancing, to kissing, everything looks amazing.

Kissing is a special moment for couple where they show their significant others how much they love and cherish them.

Celebrities in Ghana have often let their shyness down and have been caught in hot, passionate kisses. Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who got us in our feels with their unrivalled wedding kisses. 1. Chris Attoh

108201864146 1j041p5cbw chrisattoh1

2.Nana Ama Mcbrown and husband Maxwell

108201864147 l5gsj7u3i1 mcbrownmaxwell

3. Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa

108201864147 uypctgfsrm stonebwoykisseswifedrlousiaansongduringtheirwedding

4. Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy

108201864148 n6iul8w331 download

5. Actress cum presnter Naa Ashorkor and husband

108201864149 wcsevihutp cc22203d568f428491298f3db4816835

6. Actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo and wife Mawuyna

108201864150 g30n1r5edx johndumelogiftymawunya

Ow wait ... not this for Dumelo. The next one.

108201864151 vaqduhgtsn dumeloandwife

John Dumelo and his wife
7. Rapper Kwaw Kese and wife

108201864152 otkvn0y442 img12334x500

8.Actress Bibi Bright and husband

108201864153 wbreuigtto bibibright

