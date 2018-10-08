Play More Highlife Over Hip-hop - Okyeame Kwame

For someone who hit the limelight through the hiphop culture, Okyeame Kwame's latest statement in his new song will surprise many.

The Ghanaian rapper in his latest 'Made in Ghana' song has put highlife ahead of hiphop music.

In the song, he sings: "Banku over fried rice anytime, Fufuo over pizza anytime, Kente over Linen yɛnni size

HIGHLIFE over HIPHOP bɔ no twice"

The choice of highlife over hip hop by Okyeame Kwame clearly shows he has totally diverted from his hip hop roots even though be still fuses rap into his songs.

By rating highlife over hip hop, Okyeame wades in on the recent campaign by some people to revive highlife music which is believed to be Ghana's pride.

Veteran Highlife musician Rex Omar, for example, has launched a campaign to revive the highlife genre and also redefine it.

There have also been many calls Ghanaians to play about 80% of Ghanaian music than foreign.

However, there are some Ghanaian rappers who are doing well with hip hop music. How would they take Okyeame's statement in the 'Made in Ghana' song.

In an interview with Okyeame Kwame, he explained that he was not condemning hiphop but just highlighting the fact that highlife is a true Ghanaian music genre.

"Even though hiphop is a black genre of music, highlife is Ghanaian. It is what we have so we need to protect and preserve it," he said.

Okyeame Kwame's 'Made in Ghana' song is part of the big project to promote Ghanaian culture and heritage through music and tourism.

Last week, 'Made in Ghana' which features Kidi, Ebo Taylor and Dan Grahl was launched in Cape Coast.

The upcoming album also features Afriyie Wutah, Kurl Songs, Kwan Pa band, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa, Atongo Zimba and Fancy Gadam.Others are Wulomei, Feli Nuna and Kuami Eugene.

The songs represent the 10 regions and their cultures, bringing varied Ghanaian rhythms together through music, videos and paraphernalia.

All the songs are laced with indeginous Ghanaian rhythms and instrumentation.