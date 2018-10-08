Meet Judges Of Adom TV's 'Nsromma' Reality Show

The maiden edition of Adom TV’s new music reality show, ‘Nsromma’, kicked off at the Providence Events and Recreation Centre, near the Trade Fair in Accra on Sunday.

The ‘Nsoromma’ reality show is aimed at giving children between the ages of 8 and 12 the platform to develop their skills as singers/musicians.

Over the next 14 weeks, Ghana will witness the unleashing of pure talent in children drawn from different parts of the country. Television experience for both children and their parents will, therefore, change with the launch of ‘Nsromma’.

Channel Manager of Adom TV, Abena Yiadom, has promised Ghanaians that the channel’s new music reality show, ‘Nsromma’, will provide a unique platform for the unearthing of future highlife legends.

Ms Yiadom said the talent show is aimed at supporting kids who have interests in all kinds of music.

She explained that not everyone has the dream of pursuing a white-collar job, hence the need to provide avenues to push talented children to develop their musical prowess. This is one of the key aims of the ‘Nsromma’ music reality show, she added.

“Highlife music is not patronised as before. We will help talented children to become the new Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, George Darko, and the rest… not everyone was born to be a doctor, teacher or a presenter, some people have music as their talent,” she said.

Celebrated highlife musicians, Akwaboah and Amandzeba will be the main judges on the show with guest musicians intermittently joining as both performers and judges.

See photos of contestants below:



Samuel Quainoo, Dunkwa Methodist JHS, Dunkwa Offin, Central Region

Gideon Nhyriba Osei, Patience Oye Memorial, Ofankor, Accra

Zenobia Asiedu, Crystal Heights International School, Shikpontele, Accra

Blessing Alovor, Reverend Moscow JHS, Takoradi



Shirley Okyere, Holy Alpha Academy, Lapaz, Accra



Priscalina Opponwaa, Hecta International School, Akim Oda

Emmanuella Sarpomaa Appianing, St Lwanga JHS, Santasi, Ksi

Catherine Boakye Ansah, Best Way Grammer Academy, Santa Maria, Accra

Evander Appiah Forson, Queen of Peace Academy, Takoradi