Prince David Osei Lauds Ex-Prez Mahama On KIA Terminal 3

Actor Prince David Osei, is full of praise for former president John Dramani Mahama for constructing the new Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

The actor, who says he is very objective, said people should learn to appreciate the former president under whose tenure the facility was constructed.

“This is ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ Airport..Thanks former president Mahama @dramani_mahama1 and Ghana Airport

Company Limited (GACL) for such a state of the art airport âœŒðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™#ElohimbepraisedðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ™..” he said.

He added that “Gm fam have a blessed friday withðŸ'–ðŸ'–ðŸ'–ðŸ'–ðŸ'– I am a very Objective individual,some of you here chatting nonsense should not bring partisan bullsh*t on my page..Whether you like it or not was under his tenure of governance that the terminal 3 was built,let's learn to appreciate good things and give honor to whom honor is due..”

“When I was bashing Ex President Mahama and NDC during the 2016 election and supporting His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo to the extent it almost cost me my life....Hypocrites if you have a problem with my post go drown yourself in the sea and block yourself it's my f**cking page...I will always be objective in my assertion and any idiot who don't understand can burn the sea, tired of too much hypocrisy and partisanship in everything we do in Ghana...,” the actor said.

Prince David Osei joins a number of entertainment personalities, both Ghanaians and foreigners, who have praised the new terminal.

Nigerian gospel act, Ebenezer Benjamin, who is famous for ‘Victory’ hit song, was amazed by the facility.

In a video, he described the terminal as amazing and urged the Nigerian government to take a learn from Ghana.

“Ladies and gentlemen believe me or not, this is Ghana airport. State-of-the-art airport. This is amazing. It’s a shame [for Nigeria]… Nigeria is this fair? Look at Ghana airport. Shame on the looters,” the gospel musician added and urged Nigerians to “vote spiritually and physically,” Eben, who performed at this year’s Adom Praiz concert, said in the video.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, also, shared photos he took at the airport, and described the airport as world class.

“Hello friends, good morning. This is NOT Europe, It is Kotoka International Airport, Accra, World Class in Africa. Kudos Ghana,” he said.

The Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport became fully operational on September 15, 2018, following the completion of tests and simulation exercises.

The opening of the ultra-modern terminal saw hundreds of passengers in both arrival and departure halls of the terminal, go through what many say is a rather smooth and stress-free procedure.

The $250 million T3 terminal comprises of five levels spread across an area of 48,268m² and semiclosed areas for the Baggage Make-up Areas of 28,260m², Ultra-Modern facilities and capacity to handle 5 million passengers a year; capacity to process 1,250 passengers per hour; six boarding bridges; 7 links (expandable to 8 in the future); Large retail area (7000m²), CIP terminal and 707 Car parking slots and a new Road network.