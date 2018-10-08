modernghana logo

48 minutes ago

Fancy Gadam Drops New Single Ft Mugeez

Daily Guide
Fancy Gadam
Mujahid Ahmed Bello, also known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gadam, is expected to release his new single titled 'Ma Baby', which features Mugeez of R2bess.

The song is yet to enjoy airplay, and it is the artiste's hope that soon the song would be one of the hit songs in Ghana and beyond. It was produced by highly astute beatmaker, Stone-B

Fancy Gadam, who has been absent in the music circles after a tragic accident involving his fans, is set to announce his presence again with his latest single.

