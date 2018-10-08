BF Suma Ghana Connect 2018 Slated For Oct. 27

Come Saturday, October 27, the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra will be the venue for this year's edition of a musical event dubbed 'BF Suma Ghana Connect 2018'.

The concert, according to the organisers, will bring together music lovers from all walks of life on one platform, who will witness live musical performances from celebrated Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

The Nigerian performing artistes billed to thrill fans at the event are Olamide with his string of hits like 'Boys Are Not Smiling', 'Voice Of The Street', Tiwa Savage, who is credited hit songs like 'Eminado', 'Tiwa's Vibe' and many others.

Noted for their magnetic stage presence, the Nigerian artistes have promised to produce their best on the night and perform most of their favourite hit songs to entertain music fans.

Ghana will also be represented by MzVee, who will surely be performing 'Come & See My Mother' featuring Yemi Alade.

Wendy Shay is also billed to perform at the event alongside Kidi, Kwame Eugene, La Même Gang, Dope Nation, among others.

Launched some weeks ago, the concert is a commemorative one to mark BF Suma's 10 years of doing business in Africa.

Tickets for the event are going for GH¢50 (regular), GH¢150 (VIP) and GH¢200 (VVIP). Organisers say they are giving a 10 per cent reduction on tickets bought in groups of three.

Ticket outlets include BF Suma offices (Kokomlemle, same building as Hubtel), Starr FM, Airport Shell, Silverbird Cinemas, Allied Oil Marts nationwide and Empire Ghana offices (Ridge, near Alisa Hotel).

'BF Suma Ghana Connect 2018' is powered by Empire Entertainment.

By George Clifford Owusu