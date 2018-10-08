Pay Me Or Face My Wrath - Christiana Awuni To Tracy Boakye

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has revealed that actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur Tracy Boakye owes her a lot of money and that if she does not come and pay her, she will regret that she started the movie production business. She said whiles talking to Zionfelix on celebrity ride.

Christiana Awuni made this revelation in response to a question about whether or not some producers owed her money when she appeared on ‘Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix Show’ hosted by Zionfelix as a special guest.

The kumawood finest stated that three years ago, Tracy Boakye used her as cast for her movie ‘Aka Sima’ but has ever since the production of the money failed to pay her the GH 10,000 cedis she is due as her charge for shooting the movie for Tracy Boakye’s Shakira Movie Production.

She further stressed that Tracy Boakye should as a matter of urgency try and come to settle the debt she owes her or live to face her bitter wrath and regret she ever tried to start the production of movies.

The actress, who is the mother of two lovely daughters also stated that there are a lot of other people owing her some sums of money that she has requested for the cash on several occasions from them but they have failed to give it to her

She also emphasized that she sometimes just have to give up because they are all industry players and it is gradually becoming a norm in the industry.

