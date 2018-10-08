Only Poor People Flaunt Their Wealth - Singer

It has become a style on social media for some celebrities to flaunt their wealth to depict that they are rich.

Captain Planet , a quarter of the defunct group, 4Ã—4 has said that it's only poor people who flaunt their wealth.

According to him, people who always flaunt their wealth on the internet is an indication that they have not seen money and don't want the world to realize that they are living the dream which mostly is not the case.

He further stated that extremely rich people will not bother flaunting their wealth because it's nothing new to them.

He, however, advised his colleagues to desist from such acts because its futile.