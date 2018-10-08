Tema-based musician Bkay quietly carving niche for himself in Ghana

Bkay says “happenings in my life and around the people and places I know are what have mainly inspired my lyrics. music is a very personal thing for me and I can say love and life have heavy influences on my style,” in response to TheAfricanDream.net about the inspiration behind his music.

Known as Bless Fianko in personal life, the Ghanaian born musician dabbles in multiple genres including Afropop, Hiphop, and Ghanaian created genres like Hiplife and Highlife. The recording artist born on February 19 is from Ghana in West Africa. He grew up in one of West Africa’s pioneering port cities — Tema — where he also went to school.

Bkay gradually started to take a liking to hiphop and music in general. “Life in Tema heavily influenced my style of music, even though I’m from the Volta Region, specifically Kedzi, I have never lived there. But that doesn’t stop me from singing in the ‘Ewe’ language of that region sometimes,” he said.

The artist signed to King Louis Entertainment has worked with many high profile artists in Ghana, Kenya and a few in the United States. Some names in the Ghana music scene he has worked with are Edem, Epixode, Opanka, Alo Obra, Phieso Kimata, and Nicky Monroe.

The Tema-based rapper disclosed that there are a few people in the industry that he looks up to with a lot of respect and admiration, one of them “especially is Mugeez of R2bees fame who rose to stardom from Tema. The story of R2Bees is a really inspiring one for up comers like myself, as a result I am working really hard to release my debut album when the time is right.”

2017 saw the release of Bkay’s hit song 'I swear' which was a follow up to his April 2016 debut single titled ‘Scatta Bada‘ that featured Akosua Mansa. Watch the 'I swear' video below from the artist who traces his team online with the hashtag #KingLouisEnt.

Since 2014 when Bkay decided to venture out as a professional musician, he has released a handful of singles that have received welcoming airplay on TV and radio in Ghana. His most recent work is 'Jonnie Walker' released June 2018. Earlier this February he released 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Other singles under his belt are ‘Waakye’ and 'Akosua Mansah' respectively.

“I cannot thank my fans enough for being there for me since I started my career, I wanna thank all those who have in diverse ways also showed support and encouragement. My new music video will hit the screens this October and I assure you that it will be the usual quality product you have always known from your boy Bkay,” — said Bless Fianko to TheAfricanDream.net.

For what’s new with the young Ghanaian act, connect with him on social media where you will find him on Instagram and Twitter as Bkay_GH, and Facebook as Bkay GH. Reach out to his management by emailing [email protected] for collaborations and bookings.