Video: Adina Thembi Celebrates Birthday With Stars

It was a night of live band and a birthday celebration with award-winning musician popularly known as Adina as she celebrated her birthday at the Cockpit pub at the Achimota mall.

The night saw, some dazzling performance from industry players and colleague musicians as they took to the mini stage to thrill patrons, family, and friends.

Rockstar Kuami Eugene performed with Adina as they entertained patrons with their hit banger Baby. Kidi, Mzvee, TeePhlow, Trigmatic, KK Fosu among others rocked the night.

Adina has become a household name as she dropped hit upon hit and won many laurels. The singer thanked colleague musicians for showing her love on her birthday.

Watch this thrilling performance…

