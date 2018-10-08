Video: Zabel & Samini Dish Out New Classic Tune “Sika Nti”

Rising Afrobeats sensation Zabel has hooked up with Dancehall legend Samini for a new masterpiece, titled “Sika Nti”.

The title of the song which translates as “…because of money” in Twi language comes with an enthralling storyline about love and money.

The Chairman K. Music label frontman and the High Grade Family boss go deep into what entails in modern relationships; the drama, disappointments and love of money over partners.

“Sika Nti” comes with a classic music video directed by Rawlinks Films.

The clear, crystal, colourful and classic 3:44 minutes film sheds light on the sad ‘money influence’ stories behind many broken relationships.

It tells a story of how a broke young man lost his wife to a rich man all because of his poor financial status.

But, in the end, an astounding event occurred.

You need to see the full clip below and judge for yourself.

YouTube:

