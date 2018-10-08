Signing To Zylofon Media Shows you're Poor-Kwaw Kese Fires Shatta

Razzonline.com can state emphatically that the unnecessary feud between two of the most controversial Ghanaian artistes Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese will not end anytime soon.

The feud started when the self-acclaimed dancehall King and Zylofon Media Signee Shatta Wale in an interview with DJ Reuben on Kumasi-based Luv 99.5 FM tilted Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie as poor:

“I am talking about the problem that it is in the music industry that they know it’s a problem which they don’t want people to know, because when people know that right now Kwaw Kese is very poor, Sarkodie is poor….” He said.

In response to Shatta Wale's pronouncement, the Man Insane in a live video on Facebook dilapidated Shatta Wale by indicating that for him to be signed to Zylofon Media shows he is poor.

"If Shatta Wale thinks he is rich he should've signed himself....Signing to Zylofon Media shows that you're poor".Kwaw Kese said as sighted by Razzonline.com

Kwaw Kese sounding extremely disdained labelled the kind of songs the 'Wumaame Twe' hitmaker does as useless and advised him and his Shatta Movement artistes to name their songs "KpuuKpaa' or Kpalogo and not dancehall.

“What you people have to do is to find a name for the songs you people have been producing all these years because when they are mentioning names of Dancehall artistes in Ghana, you people are not part. Maybe you should call your songs Kpuukpaa or kpalogo. When you are doing kpalogo you say you are doing Dancehall,” He opined.