Taylor Swift Endorses Democrats

Taylor Swift has spoken out politically for the first time, publicly endorsing two Democrats for the upcoming US mid-term elections.

The 28-year-old says events in “the past two years” have meant she’s no longer reluctant to share her views.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “I always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve.”

The mid-term elections are 6 November.

Taylor, who in June gave a speech in Chicago offering “love and respect” to LGBT people who haven’t yet come out, will be voting in historically Republican state Tennessee.

“I believe in the fight for LGBT rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is wrong,” she published to her 112m followers.

“I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Taylor spoke out against the Republican candidate who is currently elected in her home state.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appals and terrifies me,” she wrote.

“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.”

Tennessee usually sides with President Donald Trump’s Republican party, but recent polls suggest the result there could be close.

The reaction

The Instagram post has had more than a million likes, while users on Twitter used Taylor’s letter as an opportunity to speak on one of her historical foes – Ye (formerly known as Kanye) West.

They remembered Ye’s pledge to run for president.

Expressed confusion at the way the two artist’s political opinions have developed.

And threw back to that infamous moment at the 2009 MTV VMAs.