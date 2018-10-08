Joyce Blessing Readies New Single ‘Onyankopon’ After ‘ I Swerve You’

Multi gospel music hitmaker Joyce Blessing is about to unleash her next single anytime soon. The gospel diva is set to add to her musical coffers another soul healing single which she captioned ‘Onyankopon’ in a recent post she made on her social media pages.

“Onyankopon” named in the Ghanaian local Twi dialect loosely translates in English as God.

The Zylofon Music songstress early this year served Ghanaians with a stunning contemporary gospel song dubbed ‘I Swerve You’ which has virtually traveled across all parts of Africa.

The world is yet to experience the other side of the spirit filled and anointed gospel musician with her upcoming worship single as she again hints the release of a worship album christened ‘Blessings in Worship’.

Joyce Blessing took to her instagram page to share how excited she is to announce her next release. She posted:

"The gospel sensation is currently in the United States embarking on her USA /Canada tour to promote her latest hit single I Swerve You.