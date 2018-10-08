There is no retirement age for Musicians - Wutah Afriyie (Video)

Highlife musician Wutah Afriyie, a member of the musical group Wutah, has urged his fellow musicians who joined the music industry around the same time with him some years ago to work harder because there is no retirement age in music.

Speaking after picking best group and best High-life song of the year awards at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK, Attended by Attractivemustapha.com , he encouraged both the young and veteran musicians within the Ghana Music Industry to work hard in order to produce hit songs that resonate well with music lovers.

He advised that the younger folks should give off their best and the veterans should also not give up.

“If you are here and you are a musician, to the younger folks I will say do what you think you can do, do your best, and to my colleagues, I started with there is no retirement age in music. We are not footballers, at any stage you can make hit songs“, Wutah Afriyie noted.

