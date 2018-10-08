Patapaa Pauses Performance; Picks Up Money Thrown @ Him And Continues

Fast-rising singer Patapaa Amisty, popularly known as Patapeezy, has caused a major storm on social media after he paused during a performance to pick up notes of cash that were thrown at him on stage.

The Swedru-based artiste was one of the headline performers during this year's UK edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The 'One Corner' hit maker did not disappoint at all, as he delivered an electric performance which got most of the fans dancing on their feet throughout.

Patapaa also ended the night on a high after emerging winner in the 'Popular Song of the Year' category.

However, the highlight of the awards was the moment when the singer surprisingly paused during his performance to pick up cash notes being sprayed on him by one of his fans.

Patapaa was captured on video picking up the money and tucking it into his back pocket. He later joked that he has worked hard and therefore deserved the money.