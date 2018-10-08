2018 RTP Awards: Stacy Amoateng, Despite Group Win Top Awards

The 8th Edition of the Adonko Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, was held at the International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 6, with various honours conferred on thriving personalities in the media industry.

Stacy Amoateng of Platinum Network emerged with the topmost on the night, after winning the 2018 Personality of the Year beating off competition from Nana Aba Anamoah of GHONE Tv, Benard Avle of CITI FM, Patrick Osei Agyemang of Adom TV and Nana Yaw Sarfo of Vision 1.

Despite Media Group, emerge the best media group of the year, while UTV also a subsidiary network of the Despite Group also won the TV Station of the Year award.

Patrick Osei Agyemang continued his remarkably award winning streak, after being adjudged the TV Sports Show of the Year while Benedict Owusu also won the Radio Sports Show Host of the year.

Honorary awards where awarded to thriving media personalities which includes Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media, Dr. Ofori Sarpong of Despite Group, Francis Kwabena Opoku of Hot FM and Martin Kwaku Brobbey.

Below is the full list of award winners;

RTP Personality of the Year - Stacy Amoateng

Media Group of the Year - Despite Group

Radio DJ of the Year - DJ Vyrusky

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year - Agyeman Prempeh (Power FM)

Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year - OB Nartey (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year - Blakk Rasta (Zylofon FM)

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year - Benedict Owusu (Joy FM)

Radio Female Presenter of the Year - Akumaa Mama Zimbi (Adom FM)

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year - Daniel Dadzie (Joy FM)

Radio Mid Morning Show Host of the Year - Nana Yaw Sarfo (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year - Giovani Caleb (Starr FM)

Radio Morning Show of the Year - Super Morning Show (Joy FM)

Radio News Program of the Year - Starr News Today (Starr FM)

Radio Sports Program of the Year - Angel Sports (ANGEL FM)

Radio Program of the Year - Ghana Beye Yie (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Station of the Year - Starr FM

TV Male Newscaster of the Year - Alfred Ocansey (TV3)

TV Development Show Host of the Year - Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV)

TV Sports Show Host of the Year - Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo' (Adom TV)

TV Entertainment Male Host of the Year - Abeiku Santana (UTV)

TV Entertainment Female Host of the Year - Berla Mundi

TV Female Presenter of the Year - Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network)

TV Morning Show Host of the Year - Johnnie Hughes (TV3)

TV Entertainment Show of the Year - The Late Afternoon Show (GhOne TV)

TV News Program of the Year - News 360 (TV3)

TV Sports Program of the Year - Home Run (Kwese TV)

Television Morning Show of the Year - Adekye Nsroma (UTV)

Digital TV Station of the Year - Angel TV

TV Program of the Year - Restoration With Stacy (Platinum Network)

TV Station of the Year - UTV

REGIONAL CATEGORIES

Best Radio Personality - Western Region

Paa Kwesi Simpson

Best Radio Personality - Eastern Region

Londona Nie

Best Radio Personality - Central Region

Adu Gyamfi Marfo

Best Radio Personality - Ashanti Region

Bright Kankam Boadu

Best Radio Personality - Volta Region

Frank Foley

Best Radio Personality - Brong Ahafo Region

Alhassan Yahaya

Best Radio Personality - Greater Accra Region

Winston Amoah

