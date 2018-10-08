MTN Hitmaker 7 Final; 12 Contestants Unveiled

It all came down to the D-day as the final 12 who after weeks of going through various audition stages and intense training gave Ghanaians a night of true musical talent. You have followed every note from the auditions, to boot camp, to the semifinals.

On Tuesday, October 2 at the National Theater, the top 12 contestants battled it out live on the Hitmaker stage with a live band, and it was nothing short of an incredible array of great talent.

The final 12, Acoustic, Amakye the rapper, Awal, Ayeyi, Elisante, Erza Tamaa, Eva Maria, Gabby, Jayson, OV, Kulcha and Kay Jay battled it out as they were each given the chance to choose any cover song across the world to perform live on stage in the hopes of impressing the judges, as well as winning the all-important public vote.

The judges for the 7th edition dubbed 'RULE THE MIC' who had the sole task of steering the contestants in the right directions week in week out and also determining who makes it through and who leaves the competition, award-winning singer-songwriter Eazzy, celebrated award-winning music producer Kaywa and finally, entertainment critic, Francis Doku were present, ready for a night of great display of talent.

When asked by the host of the show, radio/television host, Berla Mundi their impressions of the night, as it was the first time they were meeting the contestants, the judges said they were very impressed and looked forward to an amazing season.

The beat makers, Magnum, DJ Breezy and the latest addition, Mix Master Garzey, before the live performance balloted for the 4 contestants each out of the 12 that they will be working with throughout the competition.

Garzy mentors singers, Elisante, Eva Maria, Gabby and Kay Jay as DJ Breezy takes on rappers, Awal and Erza Tamaa, RnB singers Jayson and Acoustic. Magnom, for the rest of the competition, mentors, rappers, Amakye the rapper, RnB singers, Ayeyi, OV together with reggae dancehall act, Kulcha.

