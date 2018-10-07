GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; wins Artiste of the Year

Late dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known in the showbiz industry as Ebony Reigns, has made history at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2018.

The deceased has been crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the awards ceremony held at Gaumont Palace - Dominion Centre in London on October 6, 2018.

Ebony Reigns becomes the first female artiste to ever win this award after beating her contenders; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, KiDi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene and Patience Nyarko.

The award was received on behalf of the late artiste by her friend, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Pataapa Amisty’s ‘One Corner’ was named the ‘Most Popular Song of the Year’ with Samini’s ‘My Own’ winning the Reggae/Dancehall song of the Year award.

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene emerged ‘Best New Artiste of the Year’ with Patience Nyarko sweeping two awards; Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Other big acts who won at the night are Stonebwoy – Best Ghanaian Int. Touring Act, Best Rapper of the Year – Ponobiom, Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kumi Guitar, Best Male Vocalist – King Promise, Highlife Song of the Year Bronya – Wutah.

Sorry, the video player failed to load.(Error Code: 100001)

Yaa Pono OWM Ft Stonebwoy became the Best Collaboration of the Year.

The Ghana Music Award UK 2018 seeks to recognise the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in Ghana and the UK.

This year’s event was sponsored by Bie Gya Bitters with Accra City Hotel as partners