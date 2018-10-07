The Ghana Music Awards UK which was held at Marysman Palace (Dominion Center) on Saturday, October 7, 2018 saw some artistes sweep awards from their contende...
Ghana Music Awards UK 2018: Full list of winners
The Ghana Music Awards UK which was held at Marysman Palace (Dominion Center) on Saturday, October 7, 2018 saw some artistes sweep awards from their contenders.
The night which celebrates the hard work of Ghanaian musicians in the country and in UK as well saw some great performances from King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Ayesem and others.
Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the year 2018;
Gospel Song of the Year - Patience Nyarko
Gospel Artiste of the Year - Patience Nyarko
Reggae/Dancehall song of the Year My Own – Samini
Best New Artiste of the Year - Kuami Eugene
Best Collaboration of the Year - Yaa Pono OWM Ft Stonbwoy
Best Rapper of the Year - Ponobiom
Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kumi Guitar
Best Male Vocalist - King Promise
Highlife Song of the Year Bronya – Wutah
Best Ghanaian Int. Touring Act - Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year - Patapaa