Ghana Music Awards UK 2018: Full list of winners

The Ghana Music Awards UK which was held at Marysman Palace (Dominion Center) on Saturday, October 7, 2018 saw some artistes sweep awards from their contenders.

The night which celebrates the hard work of Ghanaian musicians in the country and in UK as well saw some great performances from King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Ayesem and others.

Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the year 2018;

Gospel Song of the Year - Patience Nyarko

Gospel Artiste of the Year - Patience Nyarko

Reggae/Dancehall song of the Year My Own – Samini

Best New Artiste of the Year - Kuami Eugene

Best Collaboration of the Year - Yaa Pono OWM Ft Stonbwoy

Best Rapper of the Year - Ponobiom

Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kumi Guitar

Best Male Vocalist - King Promise

Highlife Song of the Year Bronya – Wutah

Best Ghanaian Int. Touring Act - Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year - Patapaa