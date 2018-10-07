Photos From The Wedding Of Pastor Chris’s Daughter & Her Husband

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter, Carissa is off the market. She got married to her Ghanaian fiance Philip Frimpong in a white wedding at Lekki, Nigeria on Saturday, October 6th 2018.

The wedding was one of the biggest weddings to have hit Nigeria and was attended by high profile personalities and powerful ministers of God from around the world and the internet cannot keep calm about the beauty and luxury displayed at their white wedding.

The couple had their traditional wedding on friday in a private ceremony with the white wedding made public and was officiated by Israeli televangelist, Benny Hinn.

See some of the photos and video from their wedding below: