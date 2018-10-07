Celebrity Barber launches New Record Label CB Records, announces Female artiste as First signing

Skilled and creative Barber Frank famously known as Celebrity Barber known for his one of a kind and fulfilling barbering aptitudes announces a new Record Label.

Celebrity Barber has casually impacted the Music Industry with his barbering techniques and singles to engage the majority. With his enormous impact he currently adds a record label to purposefully help draw out some extraordinary talents in the Music Industry.

On Saturday October 6, Celebrity Barber announced the launch of his new Record Label, CB Records and unveiled a female singer stage-named, Abyna Morgan as his first artiste.

Sabina Antwiwaahenne who is stage-named, Abyna Morgan is a versatile songstress who hails from Akomandan Afrancho in the Ashanti Region. Abyna Morgan is an astounding youthful artist favored with stunning and dynamic vocals.

The 17 years old singer who is known for her great cover songs communicated her joy as she plans to discharge her first music video as well as her debut song under the label.

Abyna's vocals and ability is uncommon to discover, Celebrity Barber tells. She is a pleasant individual to work with and will be a solid artiste very soon.

Celebrity Barber's CB Records announced the arrival of a music video for Abyna Morgan's cover song for Daddy Lumba's "111666" scheduled to be released Sunday October 7.

The label also revealed that the general public should get ready as they plan to discharge a potential banger as her debut song which will be declared in due time.